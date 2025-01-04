Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 6,048 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 243% compared to the average daily volume of 1,763 call options.

In other RealReal news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 96,666 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $589,662.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,302.50. The trade was a 19.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in RealReal during the second quarter worth about $915,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 4,275.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 122,404 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

REAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on RealReal from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Capmk raised shares of RealReal to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.38.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 3.09. RealReal has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

