Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.83 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 4.60 ($0.06). Trakm8 shares last traded at GBX 4.60 ($0.06), with a volume of 3,858 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.37 million, a P/E ratio of -158.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

