TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Steven M. Chaouki Sells 1,000 Shares

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,488 shares in the company, valued at $5,568,076.80. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU stock opened at $92.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.17. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $63.03 and a 52-week high of $113.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 80.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. TransUnion had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 36.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,468,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,250,000 after acquiring an additional 674,187 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,308,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,951,000 after purchasing an additional 140,952 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 307.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,540,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,199 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth $892,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.06.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

