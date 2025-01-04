Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.61 ($0.62) and traded as low as GBX 45.82 ($0.57). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 45.82 ($0.57), with a volume of 10,612 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 45.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.61. The stock has a market cap of £97.85 million, a PE ratio of 4,582.40 and a beta of 0.35.

Tribal Group plc is a pioneering world-leader of education software and services. Its portfolio includes Student Information Systems; a broad range of education services covering quality assurance, peer review, benchmarking and improvement; and student surveys that provide the leading global benchmarks for student experience.

