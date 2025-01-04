Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TPC. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tutor Perini from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Tutor Perini from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Tutor Perini in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE TPC opened at $24.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.79. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Tutor Perini has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $34.55.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.03). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. Tutor Perini’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond R. Oneglia sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $2,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,000. The trade was a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,362,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,710,578.26. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,000. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,399,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,263,000 after acquiring an additional 198,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 975,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,518 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 783,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,277,000 after buying an additional 441,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 759,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after buying an additional 284,627 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

