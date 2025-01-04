Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives $91.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.53.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of UBER opened at $64.59 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.69. The firm has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,026 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 35.8% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 87.9% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,888,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $282,628,000 after buying an additional 138,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

