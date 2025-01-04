Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Downgraded by Citizens Jmp to Hold

Citizens Jmp cut shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UBER. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $64.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.69.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 63,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Uber Technologies by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,252 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,460,332 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $184,919,000 after purchasing an additional 162,528 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 30.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 32,105 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.