Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Rating Lowered to Hold at Citizens Jmp

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Citizens Jmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $64.59 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average of $70.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 104.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.