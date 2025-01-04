Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of UBSFY stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

