UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU) Trading Down 42.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of UC Asset, LP (OTCMKTS:UCASU – Get Free Report) fell 42.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57.

About UC Asset

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta area. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential and commercial properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The company also focuses to invest in and develop properties located in communities adjacent to airports and/or central business districts for shared home-office accommodations; and invest in hospitality properties.

