Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Tomer Bar-Zeev Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $6,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,648,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,276,612.92. This trade represents a 6.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 210,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $5,508,300.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $4,380,000.00.

NYSE U opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.61. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

U has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Unity Software from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Macquarie increased their price target on Unity Software from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Unity Software from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 343.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Unity Software by 163.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Unity Software by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

