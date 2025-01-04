UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

UTG, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.65 and traded as high as $29.63. UTG shares last traded at $29.63, with a volume of 1,978 shares trading hands.

UTG Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average of $27.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.18.

About UTG

(Get Free Report)

UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.