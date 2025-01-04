Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 316 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 133.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 56.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chubb from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.47.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $271.73 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $222.85 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.76. The company has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

