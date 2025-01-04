Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 415.12 ($5.16) and traded as low as GBX 411 ($5.11). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 411 ($5.11), with a volume of 94,698 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 530 ($6.58) to GBX 580 ($7.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,053.85, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 401.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 415.12.

We are a global leader in metal flow engineering, providing a full range of engineering services and solutions to its customers worldwide, principally serving the steel and foundry industries.

