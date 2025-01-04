Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Given New GBX 650 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 750 ($9.32) to GBX 650 ($8.07) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.31) to GBX 690 ($8.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Vistry Group Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

VTY opened at GBX 555 ($6.89) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 760.27, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 694.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,065.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.64. Vistry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 523 ($6.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,436 ($17.84).

In other Vistry Group news, insider Usman Nabi acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 931 ($11.57) per share, for a total transaction of £7,448,000 ($9,252,173.91). Also, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 20,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 966 ($12.00) per share, for a total transaction of £198,010.68 ($245,976.00). Insiders acquired a total of 1,324,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,907,044 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

