Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) Holds 2024 Annual Meeting and Elects Board Members

Vivakor, Inc. recently conducted its 2024 annual meeting of stockholders on December 27, 2024. During this meeting, a total of 24,598,766 shares were voted, representing over 50% of the shares of common stock outstanding and entitled to vote. This quorum allowed for decisions on various matters affecting the company.

The notable outcomes of the meeting included the election of four nominees to the Company’s board of directors. James Ballengee, John Harris, Albert Johnson, and Michael Thompson were elected to the board, with each receiving a majority vote in favor of their election.

Additionally, the company saw successful ratification of the selection of Urish Popeck & Co., LLC as its independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. This decision was supported by a significant majority vote.

Furthermore, stockholders voted to approve, on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers. This proposal was also passed with a notable majority in favor.

With these decisions in place, Vivakor continues to make strides in its corporate governance and leadership structure. The successful election of new board members and the endorsement of key financial decisions by stockholders mark positive steps for the company’s future direction.

For further details on the outcomes of the annual meeting and related matters, interested parties can refer to the official 8-K filing submitted by Vivakor, Inc.

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas.

