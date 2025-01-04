VP (LON:VP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 633.61 ($7.87) and traded as low as GBX 550 ($6.83). VP shares last traded at GBX 550 ($6.83), with a volume of 3,327 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.80) price objective on shares of VP in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 580.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 633.61. The company has a market cap of £220.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,307.69 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a GBX 11.50 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. VP’s payout ratio is -30,000.00%.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment.

