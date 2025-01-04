Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) SVP Michael N. Pettit Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) SVP Michael N. Pettit sold 1,500 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $25,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,132.13. This represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wabash National Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WNC opened at $17.12 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.41. The company has a market cap of $741.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.35 million. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 22.98% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is -5.89%.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Wabash National in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Wabash National in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

