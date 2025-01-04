Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.09 and traded as low as $68.00. Weis Markets shares last traded at $68.05, with a volume of 57,162 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weis Markets

Weis Markets Stock Down 0.7 %

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.21 and its 200-day moving average is $68.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

Institutional Trading of Weis Markets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMK. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 100.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 6,800.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 71.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Weis Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.