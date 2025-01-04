Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.80% from the company’s previous close.

TWLO has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.22.

Get Twilio alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TWLO

Twilio Price Performance

Insider Activity

TWLO stock opened at $113.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $116.43.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $509,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,576 shares in the company, valued at $13,813,360. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,990. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Twilio by 57.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Twilio by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Twilio by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.