Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives $125.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.63.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Welltower from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Get Welltower alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WELL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

Welltower Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Welltower by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 470,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,228,000 after purchasing an additional 16,946 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 3.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 391,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,925,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Welltower by 51.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $125.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.31 and a 200 day moving average of $122.52. Welltower has a one year low of $85.40 and a one year high of $140.75. The firm has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 82.78, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.32%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.