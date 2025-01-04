Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives $125.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.63.
WELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Welltower from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.
Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $125.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.31 and a 200 day moving average of $122.52. Welltower has a one year low of $85.40 and a one year high of $140.75. The firm has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 82.78, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.32%.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.
