Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (WEEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 on January 10th

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:WEEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WEEI opened at $22.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17. Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $24.87.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.