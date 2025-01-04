Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF (MDST) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MDST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd.
Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:MDST opened at $27.49 on Friday. Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.28.
About Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF
