Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF (MDST) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MDST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd.

Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDST opened at $27.49 on Friday. Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.28.

About Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF

The Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF (MDST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in midstream North American companies and US master limited partnerships (MLPs). In addition, the fund enhances income through covered call options.

