What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Delek US Q3 Earnings?

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Delek US in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Delek US’s current full-year earnings is ($4.40) per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $18.62 on Friday. Delek US has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.83.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.26. Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Delek US’s payout ratio is -20.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Delek US during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Delek US during the second quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

