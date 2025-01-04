window.finNeoPageStart = Date.now();(function(){if(!window.YAHOO){window.YAHOO={}}; window.YAHOO.context={consent:{allowContentPersonalization:true,allowCrossDeviceMapping:true,allowFirstPartyAds:true,allowSellPersonalInfo:true,canEmbedThirdPartyCont (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD) CFO James Gernetzke Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

window.finNeoPageStart = Date.now();(function(){if(!window.YAHOO){window.YAHOO={}}; window.YAHOO.context={consent:{allowContentPersonalization:true,allowCrossDeviceMapping:true,allowFirstPartyAds:true,allowSellPersonalInfo:true,canEmbedThirdPartyCont (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Get Free Report) CFO James Gernetzke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $12,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 469,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,755.62. The trade was a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

window.finNeoPageStart = Date.now();(function(){if(!window.YAHOO){window.YAHOO={}}; window.YAHOO.context={consent:{allowContentPersonalization:true,allowCrossDeviceMapping:true,allowFirstPartyAds:true,allowSellPersonalInfo:true,canEmbedThirdPartyCont Stock Performance

Shares of EXOD opened at $32.71 on Friday. window.finNeoPageStart = Date.no has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00.

Get window.finNeoPageStart = Date.now();(function(){if(!window.YAHOO){window.YAHOO={}}; window.YAHOO.context={consent:{allowContentPersonalization:trueallowCrossDeviceMapping:trueallowFirstPartyAds:trueallowSellPersonalInfo:truecanEmbedThirdPartyCont alerts:

About window.finNeoPageStart = Date.now();(function(){if(!window.YAHOO){window.YAHOO={}}; window.YAHOO.context={consent:{allowContentPersonalization:true,allowCrossDeviceMapping:true,allowFirstPartyAds:true,allowSellPersonalInfo:true,canEmbedThirdPartyCont

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Exodus Movement, Inc develops blockchain asset investors platform to secure, exchange and manage wealth inside one application. The company was founded by Daniel Castagnoli and Jon Paul Richardson in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Receive News & Ratings for window.finNeoPageStart = Date.now();(function(){if(!window.YAHOO){window.YAHOO={}}; window.YAHOO.context={consent:{allowContentPersonalization:trueallowCrossDeviceMapping:trueallowFirstPartyAds:trueallowSellPersonalInfo:truecanEmbedThirdPartyCont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for window.finNeoPageStart = Date.now();(function(){if(!window.YAHOO){window.YAHOO={}}; window.YAHOO.context={consent:{allowContentPersonalization:trueallowCrossDeviceMapping:trueallowFirstPartyAds:trueallowSellPersonalInfo:truecanEmbedThirdPartyCont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.