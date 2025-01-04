Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Should You Sell?

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $103.73 and last traded at $103.73. 201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.05.

Xero Trading Down 2.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.15.

Xero Company Profile

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company in New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Xero, an open platform that connects small businesses to a range of solutions, which helps to manage their finances. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero Cashbook or Xero Ledger.

