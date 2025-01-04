XP Power (LON:XPP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,350.42 ($16.78) and traded as low as GBX 1,250 ($15.53). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 1,270 ($15.78), with a volume of 3,823 shares trading hands.

XP Power Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £300.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,693.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,290.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,350.42.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

