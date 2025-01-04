Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XYL. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Xylem by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,991,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,953,000 after purchasing an additional 554,609 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth about $68,593,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth about $52,169,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,657,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,851,000 after acquiring an additional 249,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 246.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,012,000 after acquiring an additional 230,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $172.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.20.

Xylem stock opened at $117.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.27. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.39 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. Xylem’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

