YANGAROO (CVE:YOO) Shares Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

YANGAROO Inc. (CVE:YOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 14.3% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 531,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 995% from the average session volume of 48,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

YANGAROO Stock Down 14.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 849.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.

YANGAROO Company Profile

YANGAROO Inc, a software company, provides workflow management solutions for the media and entertainment industries in Canada and the United States. It operates and offers Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) platform, a cloud-based technology that provides an integrated workflow and broadcaster connected managed network for digital content delivery and related data management in the advertising, music, and entertainment award show markets.

