Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.01 and traded as high as C$1.12. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.08, with a volume of 35,250 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, September 27th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on YGR
Yangarra Resources Price Performance
Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$26.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.20 million. Yangarra Resources had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 29.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.490566 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Yangarra Resources
In related news, Director Gordon Bowerman bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 41,688 shares of company stock worth $41,765. Insiders own 12.08% of the company’s stock.
Yangarra Resources Company Profile
Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yangarra Resources
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- About the Markup Calculator
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.