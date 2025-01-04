Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.01 and traded as high as C$1.12. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.08, with a volume of 35,250 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.63 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.19.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$26.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.20 million. Yangarra Resources had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 29.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.490566 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gordon Bowerman bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 41,688 shares of company stock worth $41,765. Insiders own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

