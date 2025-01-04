YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF (YMAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3102 per share on Monday, January 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.55.

YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETFs (YMAG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in seven mega-cap ETFs considered to be driving the market through technology. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains of these stocks through a synthetic covered call strategy.

