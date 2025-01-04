YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF (YMAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3102 per share on Monday, January 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.
YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.55.
YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Nebius Group: The Rising Star in AI Infrastructure
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/30 – 1/03
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Is The Dip in Tesla a Buying Opportunity Ahead of FSD Potential?
Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.