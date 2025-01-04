Zacks Research Estimates Hologic’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hologic in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HOLX. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $73.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $70.36 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.44.

In other news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,897,507.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,237.38. This represents a 47.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 64.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,572,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,940,000 after buying an additional 2,174,093 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,338,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,669,000 after acquiring an additional 885,524 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Hologic by 1,023.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 895,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,506,000 after purchasing an additional 815,960 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth about $39,427,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 21.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,535,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,243,000 after purchasing an additional 450,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

