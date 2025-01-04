Zacks Research Forecasts Lower Earnings for Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hilton Worldwide in a report issued on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Hilton Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $7.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s FY2025 earnings at $7.72 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Melius lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.24.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.6 %

HLT stock opened at $246.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.30. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $178.23 and a 1 year high of $259.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.92.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 12.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,384,375.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,423.09. This trade represents a 38.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.