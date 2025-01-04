Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CAO Matthew R. Dobson Sells 2,908 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew R. Dobson sold 2,908 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $28,876.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,702.94. This trade represents a 3.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zuora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Scalar Gauge Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zuora by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 6,484,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,327 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP increased its stake in Zuora by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 4,058,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,299,000 after purchasing an additional 483,445 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the second quarter worth about $4,575,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 52.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,126,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after buying an additional 387,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 884.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 333,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 299,894 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

