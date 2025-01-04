Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Tien Tzuo Sells 48,569 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 48,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $482,290.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,019.68. This trade represents a 30.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zuora Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Scalar Gauge Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 27.4% during the third quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 6,484,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,327 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 13.5% in the second quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 4,058,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,299,000 after acquiring an additional 483,445 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the second quarter worth about $4,575,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zuora by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,126,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 387,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 884.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 333,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 299,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

