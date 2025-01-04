Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube Sells 60,885 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 60,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $604,588.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 168,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,236.58. This represents a 26.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zuora Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ZUO opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. 272 Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 493,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 108,201 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora in the second quarter valued at about $4,575,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC raised its stake in Zuora by 35.4% in the second quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 5,091,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,556,000 after buying an additional 1,332,343 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the third quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, BDF Gestion grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 34.8% during the third quarter. BDF Gestion now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

