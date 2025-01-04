Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Insider Peter Hirsch Sells 25,664 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) insider Peter Hirsch sold 25,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $254,843.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,096.95. This trade represents a 37.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zuora alerts:

On Tuesday, October 15th, Peter Hirsch sold 18,855 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $170,826.30.

Zuora Stock Up 0.2 %

ZUO opened at $9.94 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Zuora by 504.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zuora in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zuora presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZUO

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.