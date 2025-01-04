Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $14.78, but opened at $16.46. Zymeworks shares last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 203,172 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 157,880 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,333,466.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,185,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,448,474.02. This trade represents a 1.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 58,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $853,556.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,881,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,336,433.66. This represents a 0.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Zymeworks from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 182.75%. The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 8,049.6% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

