17,020 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOOD. Morgan Stanley raised Robinhood Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of HOOD opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.09. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $43.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 208,291 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $5,203,109.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,643,579.60. The trade was a 37.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meyer Malka sold 3,225,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $80,870,956.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,357,336 shares in the company, valued at $735,988,413.52. The trade was a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,807,772 shares of company stock worth $211,393,158. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

