3,170 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTW. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $309.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $237.50 and a 1-year high of $334.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $313.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $359.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.