A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on January 28th

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 3rd,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

A-Mark Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $654.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of -0.01. A-Mark Precious Metals has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $47.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on A-Mark Precious Metals

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.