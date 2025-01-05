AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.00.

AAON has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Sidoti cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Baird R W raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

In other AAON news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 4,796 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total transaction of $654,078.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,490.14. The trade was a 49.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $804,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,411.20. This trade represents a 36.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,329 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,726. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in AAON by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in AAON by 3.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 202.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $120.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.79. AAON has a twelve month low of $68.38 and a twelve month high of $144.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 0.83.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. AAON had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $327.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AAON will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

