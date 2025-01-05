Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,825 shares in the company, valued at $89,904,937.50. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $833,000.00.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $158.88 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $195.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.81 and a 200-day moving average of $158.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at about $98,282,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,941,000 after purchasing an additional 35,026 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Generac by 114.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,944,000 after buying an additional 299,205 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 29.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 457,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,487,000 after buying an additional 103,439 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Generac by 1.7% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 422,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,880,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Generac from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $187.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Generac from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.30.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

