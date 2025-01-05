Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Trading Down 9.1% – Time to Sell?

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 114,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 471,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Abcourt Mines Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05.

Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Abcourt Mines

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

