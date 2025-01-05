Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Stock Price Down 8.3% – Here’s Why

Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 10,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Acceleware Trading Down 8.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.03 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12.
About Acceleware
Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and High-Performance Computing. It develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and develops and markets computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Acceleware
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Cold Front, Hot Stocks: Diesel Prices Propel Energy Leaders
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Sustainable and Successful: 3 Climate ETFs Beating the Market
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Acceleware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.