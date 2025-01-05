Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Stock Price Down 8.3% – Here’s Why

Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 10,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Acceleware Trading Down 8.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.03 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12.

About Acceleware

(Get Free Report)

Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and High-Performance Computing. It develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and develops and markets computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.