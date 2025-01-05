Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Trading Up 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 719,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 417,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £324,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification.

