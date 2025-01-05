Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 661045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADPT shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 16.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,728,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,601,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,398,000 after acquiring an additional 189,134 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,008.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,262,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426,580 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,733,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,597,000 after purchasing an additional 834,253 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,912,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

