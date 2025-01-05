Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Down 3.6% – Should You Sell?

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) was down 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.06 and last traded at $15.06. Approximately 40,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 52,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Afya in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Afya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Afya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Afya by 73.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Afya by 13.3% in the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

