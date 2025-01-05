agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading 9.6% Higher – Here’s Why

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.11. 2,120,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,826,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on agilon health from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

agilon health Trading Up 8.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $861.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at agilon health

In other agilon health news, Director John William Wulf acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,369.94. This represents a 27.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Mcloughlin bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,965.20. This represents a 51.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $198,100. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in agilon health by 17,790.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Articles

