AIREA (LON:AIEA) Trading Up 6.3% – Here’s What Happened

AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.67 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.67 ($0.24). 52,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 46,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.23).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 25.21. The stock has a market cap of £7.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.98.

AIREA plc is a UK design-led specialist flooring company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, supplying to both UK and international markets. Since 2007, the Group has been focused solely on floor coverings and enjoys a strong and growing brand position within the commercial flooring market.

